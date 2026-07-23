The Kiwoom Heroes took their injured starting pitcher Raul Alcantara off their active roster Thursday, as they await further tests on his ailing right elbow.

Alcantara was pulled during the top of the fifth inning of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular-season game against the Samsung Lions on Wednesday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The Dominican pitcher underwent preliminary tests on his pitching elbow earlier Thursday, and Heroes manager Seol Jong-jin said he did not yet have enough information to determine the team's next steps.

"The early tests showed that he may not need surgery but we will need more tests tomorrow to get a clearer picture," Seol said before the third game of the series against the Lions at the dome. "We heard it may be a strain but I think we will find out the exact nature of the injury tomorrow."

KBO teams are each allowed to carry a maximum three foreign-born players, but no more than two pitchers, plus an Asian quota player -- those from Japan, Taiwan or Australia. Teams typically sign two starting pitchers and one position play from outside Asia. The Heroes are the only team this season to roll with one non-Asian foreign pitcher with Alcantara, while carrying two American hitters, Keston Hiura and Matt Davidson.

On a Heroes team that sits in last place with a 33-58-2 (wins-losses-ties) record and has the second-worst ERA at 5.00 before Thursday's action, Alcantara has been the lone bright spot in the rotation. He has an 8-6 record with a 3.35 ERA in 18 starts, with 100 strikeouts against only 13 walks in a league-high 113 innings.

"We didn't see this injury coming for our No. 1 starter," Seol said. "I guess we have to put more focus on shoring up our rotation."