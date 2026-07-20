Eagles sign ex-MLB pitcher Zimmermann

The Hanwha Eagles on Monday announced their signing of former major league pitcher Bruce Zimmermann.

The Eagles said Zimmermann, 31, will earn $300,000 in salary for the rest of this Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season. The left-hander received a signing bonus of $70,000 and can make another $70,000 in incentives.

Zimmermann is replacing Wilkel Hernandez, who was released Sunday, in the Eagles' rotation.

Zimmermann has appeared in 40 major league games, including 28 starts, for the Baltimore Orioles, the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He has a career 8-11 win-loss record with a 5.63 ERA over 169 1/3 innings.

The Eagles said Zimmermann has an excellent command of every pitch in his arsenal, with the left-hander featuring a four-seam fastball, a slider, a forkball, a sinker, a cutter and a curveball.

In 2026, Zimmermann made one big league outing in relief for the Cardinals and logged 15 starts for their Triple-A team in Memphis, going 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 78 2/3 frames in the minors.

The Eagles, runners-up in the 2025 Korean Series, are in sixth place with a 40-43-3 (wins-losses-ties) record, four games back of the fifth and final postseason spot occupied by the Doosan Bears. The Eagles have lost three straight games.