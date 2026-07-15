Why is 2026 World Cup final in New Jersey, not Mexico's iconic Estadio Azteca?

The final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will not be played at Mexico's iconic Estadio Azteca — widely regarded as one of football's greatest venues— but at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York City.

At first glance, it seems like a surprising choice.

Azteca has already hosted two World Cup finals. It witnessed Pelé lifting the trophy and Diego Maradona's legendary "Hand of God" goal, making it a living monument to World Cup history. It is also one of international football's most intimidating venues. Mexico has held 90 home internationals there, compiling a remarkable record of 70 wins, 17 draws and just three defeats.

So why did FIFA choose MetLife Stadium instead?

The choice of venue for a World Cup final is never based simply on who has the biggest stadium. It represents the face a host nation wants to present to the world — a space that encapsulates the message it hopes to deliver. Where the final is held often reveals what each World Cup values most.

Brazil staged two World Cup finals (1950 and 2014) at the Maracanã, a stadium that embodies both the triumphs and heartbreaks of the world's most football-obsessed nation.

South Africa held the 2010 final at Soccer City, where Nelson Mandela delivered his first public speech after his release from prison, using the tournament to symbolize reconciliation and democracy.

Qatar, meanwhile, showcased its financial power and national ambitions by hosting the 2022 final at Lusail Stadium, projecting the country's brand onto the global stage.

MetLife Stadium, the venue for the 2026 final, sends a different message altogether.

Located in the heart of the New York metropolitan area — America's largest media market — the stadium is connected by pedestrian bridge to the massive American Dream shopping and entertainment complex, seamlessly combining football, retail and entertainment into a single visitor experience. During the World Cup, the surrounding area is expected to function as a vast consumer ecosystem.

That philosophy reflects the distinctly American approach to sports business and is evident throughout the tournament's organization.

For the first time in World Cup history, the final will feature a Super Bowl-style halftime show. Mid-match hydration breaks have become opportunities to maximize advertising exposure, while seating has evolved into a tiered experience offering dramatically different levels of service depending on ticket price. The highest-tier seats for the final cost roughly 50 million won (about $36,000).

Even stadium names have become marketing assets. Levi's Stadium, for example, was required under FIFA regulations to cover its corporate branding during the tournament. However, the company turned the restriction into a successful marketing campaign, generating publicity comparable to that of official World Cup sponsors.

Looking back, even the choice of the Rose Bowl for the 1994 World Cup final was no coincidence.

Better known as a shrine to American-style football, the Rose Bowl reflected FIFA's recognition of the enormous potential of the U.S. market. That tournament went on to become one of the most commercially successful World Cups ever, marking the beginning of football's transformation into a global business.

This should not simply be dismissed as the commercialization of the sport.

The enormous broadcasting revenues, infrastructure investments and player development programs that sustain today's World Cup are ultimately made possible by capital. There was a time when football's romance defined the tournament, when democracy, reconciliation and national unity shaped its meaning. Today, global capital, media content and the entertainment industry have become the forces driving the world's biggest sporting event.

Still, one thing should never be forgotten.

No matter how large the World Cup grows as a global entertainment product, football itself must remain at its center. Expensive tickets, spectacular halftime shows and massive sponsorship deals are all secondary. Their purpose is to enhance the 90 minutes played on the pitch.

The true star of the World Cup should always be the game itself.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







