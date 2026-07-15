Korean national football team captain Son Heung-min has returned to his club, Los Angeles FC, and is expected to play in Saturday’s derby against the LA Galaxy.

LAFC shared photos and clips of Son in training on Instagram Wednesday with the message, “Sonny’s back.”

In the video, Son is seen smiling as he sprints and exchanges passes with his teammates. His attacking partner, Denis Bouanga, also appears in high spirits.

Fans welcomed Son back, writing, “Welcome back to LA, our SON-shine!” and “Get all the happiness, Sonny. You deserve it.”

Son captained South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico. In his fourth World Cup appearance, Son failed to register a goal or an assist before Korea’s campaign came to an end.

Korea opened the group stage with a 2-1 victory over Czechia before suffering consecutive 1-0 defeats to Mexico and South Africa. The team ultimately finished third in Group A with three points.

Son was unexpectedly left out of the starting lineup against South Africa at Monterrey Stadium in Nuevo León, Mexico, on June 25.

He came on in the second half but struggled to create chances apart from a powerful effort shortly after his introduction. Eighteen minutes into the second half, Korea conceded what proved to be the winning goal to Thapelo Maseko.

Son battled until the end, but once defeat to South Africa was confirmed, he could not hide his dejection. In previous tournaments, he had been reduced to tears after Korea’s elimination. This time, however, he showed little outward emotion, appearing overcome more by emptiness than sorrow.

Korea ranked 10th among the 12 third-placed teams, missing out on one of the eight places available in the round of 32 and exiting the tournament at the group stage.

Having rejoined LAFC, Son is now poised to feature in the derby against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday.

Son went without a goal during the first half of the MLS season before the World Cup. He nevertheless recorded nine assists in 13 appearances, leaving him tied for the league lead.

He also demonstrated his enduring attacking influence in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, recording two goals and seven assists in eight matches as LAFC reached the semifinals. The task now is to carry that form into the second half of the season.

Son is also set to take part in the MLS All-Star Game for the first time. He will then join Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Hugo Cuypers of the Chicago Fire on the MLS All-Star team against the Liga MX All-Stars at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 29.

Before the match, Son is expected to showcase his full range of skills in the Skills Challenge on July 28.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.