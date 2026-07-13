Korea's Ryu Hae-ran has reached her career-high position in the women's world golf rankings following her latest LPGA major title.

Ryu climbed four spots to No. 3 in the latest rankings released Tuesday, earning 8.06 points following her victory at the Amundi Evian Championship, one of the LPGA Tour's five majors.

The 2025 season standout had previously peaked at No. 5, and this marks her highest ranking to date.

Compatriot Kim Hyo-joo, who had been ranked third last week, dropped one place to No. 4.

Nelly Korda of the United States retained the top spot despite missing the cut at the Evian Championship, while Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul remained in second place.