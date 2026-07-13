Who wins Messi-Ronaldo GOAT debate?

After the eras of Pelé and Diego Maradona faded, world football came to be defined by two names for nearly two decades: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Locked in an intense battle for the sport's highest honors, the two legends turned the "GOAT" (greatest of all time) debate into a defining part of football culture.

Each pushed the other to greater heights, leaving behind one of the most remarkable rivalries in the history of the game. As the curtain falls on the Messi-Ronaldo era following the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, here's a look back at their 20-year battle for football supremacy.

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo truly took shape in 2008, when Ronaldo — then with Manchester United — and Messi of Barcelona faced off for the first time in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

The first round went to Ronaldo. He led United to the final, scored against Chelsea in the championship match, helped the club lift the trophy, and claimed his first Ballon d'Or later that year.

The rivalry intensified the following season after Ronaldo's blockbuster move to Real Madrid. Their battles became the centerpiece of El Clásico, the world's biggest club rivalry, while they also squared off in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

As much as the results of those matches, fans became captivated by their race for goals, records and individual accolades. The term "Messi vs. Ronaldo" became synonymous with football itself.

The two met 36 times in official matches, with Messi holding a slight edge at 16 wins to Ronaldo's 11.

Neck-and-neck in records and honors

The records both players accumulated remain unmatched in football history.

Messi scored 672 official goals for Barcelona alone, setting the record for the most goals for a single club. In 2012, he netted an astonishing 91 goals in official competitions, a record for the most goals scored in a calendar year.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, rewrote football's scoring history. He became the first player to surpass 900 official career goals and the first to score at least 100 goals for four different clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr. He also recorded at least 50 goals in official competitions for seven consecutive seasons, cementing his reputation as the sport's most consistent scorer.

Though both were prolific goal scorers, their styles contrasted sharply. Messi orchestrated attacks with his dribbling, creativity and playmaking, while Ronaldo evolved into the game's ultimate goal machine through overwhelming athleticism, blistering pace, aerial dominance and clinical finishing with both feet.

It is why fans endlessly debated "genius versus perfection" and "playmaker versus finisher."

Their career statistics were equally remarkable. Ronaldo recorded 824 goals and 262 assists in 1,091 official club appearances, while Messi produced 800 goals and 390 assists in 979 matches.

Former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman once summed up the debate, saying, "Messi and Ronaldo are both unbelievably great players, so arguing over who is better is unnecessary."

The Ballon d'Or also became their stage. From 2008 to 2017, the prestigious award was won exclusively by Messi or Ronaldo. Each claimed five titles during that span before Messi added three more to extend his all-time record to eight Ballon d'Or trophies.

Diverging twilight years

After spending years side by side at the summit of world football, the two legends saw their careers take different paths in their later years.

While both collected numerous league and club titles, the FIFA World Cup remained the missing piece. Ronaldo won UEFA Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025, while Messi finally captured his first major international title at the 2021 Copa América. Yet neither had lifted football's biggest trophy.

The decisive turning point came at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Messi fulfilled his lifelong dream by leading Argentina to the title, while Ronaldo's Portugal was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

"Winning the World Cup completed my career. I couldn't ask for anything more," Messi later said.

Following Argentina's triumph in Qatar, momentum in the GOAT debate shifted decisively toward Messi, and the 2026 World Cup further widened that gap.

Ronaldo made history in North America by becoming the first player to score in six different World Cups and the oldest goal scorer in a World Cup knockout match at 41 years and 147 days old.

However, he failed to register a goal or assist in Portugal's opening group-stage match and its round of 16 fixture, drawing inevitable comparisons with Messi, who entered the quarterfinals tied for the tournament lead with eight goals.

Portugal's elimination in the round of 16 also ended Ronaldo's final bid for a World Cup title. Fighting back tears after the match, he nevertheless remained philosophical.

"I gave everything I had and I have no regrets," Ronaldo said. "Winning the World Cup wouldn't make me more Cristiano or less Cristiano."

Messi, meanwhile, continues to defy age, leading Argentina into the quarterfinals in pursuit of a second straight World Cup title. Against Egypt in the round of 16, he recovered from a missed penalty by scoring moments later, extending his World Cup tally to a record 21 goals.

Messi's performances in Qatar and at the 2026 World Cup have strengthened the view that he has edged ahead in the GOAT debate.

Yet many believe the title of football's greatest player cannot be awarded to only one of them. Their records and accomplishments are simply too extraordinary.

More than a rivalry with a winner and loser, the Messi-Ronaldo era elevated the standard of world football and defined an entire generation.

José Mourinho, who coached Ronaldo, once said, "It was a blessing for football that Messi and Ronaldo played in the same era. They constantly motivated each other and raised the standard of what it means to be the best."

Perhaps most importantly, despite years of fierce competition, the two stars always showed mutual respect.

After what proved to be the final chapter of their rivalry in 2023, Ronaldo told Piers Morgan: "Messi is an incredible player. What he does is magic. We shared the biggest stage in football for 16 years. He's someone I truly respect."

Messi has expressed similar admiration. "There was always a special tension whenever I faced Cristiano," he said. "He and I made each other better players."

On another occasion, Messi added: "I have enormous respect and admiration for Cristiano. He's still competing at the highest level, and what he has accomplished throughout his career is truly remarkable."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.