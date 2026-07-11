The Samsung Lions announced Saturday they have signed former major league starter Chris Paddack, bolstering the starting rotation during the midseason break.

The Lions, currently in first place in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) at 51-32-2 (wins-losses-ties), said Paddack will make $473,333 for the remainder of the season.

The league entered its annual All-Star break Friday and the season will resume next Thursday.

Paddack, the 30-year-old American, is less than two weeks removed from his most recent Major League Baseball (MLB) appearance for the Texas Rangers. He also pitched for the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds this year.

Before that, the right-hander had been with the San Diego Padres, the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers. He has a 32-43 record with a 4.83 ERA in 132 MLB games, including 119 starts. He has struck out just over eight batters per nine innings in his career.

The Lions said Paddack recently passed his physical in South Korea and will join the club soon.

The Lions have the second-best team ERA at 4.11 but their starting pitchers rank fifth at 4.33.

Paddack is taking over from Australian left-hander Jack O'Loughlin, who had been a temporary replacement for injured starter Matt Manning.

O'Loughlin signed his first six-week contract in March and then the Lions extended him twice, most recently at the end of May. He had a 4-2 record with a 3.99 ERA through May but went 1-3 with a 6.67 ERA over his next six outings to pitch his way out of the KBO.