Korea's national football team, which has come under heavy criticism after crashing out in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has also received a scathing assessment from a Japanese media outlet.

Japanese football outlet Football Channel on Friday included Korea in its feature titled "10 National Teams That Have Continued to Decline Since the Qatar World Cup — Complete Opposite of Japan."

The outlet argued that while Korea reached the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it failed to advance beyond the group stage at the 2026 World Cup in North America, in stark contrast to Japan, which has continued its upward trajectory over the same period.

Football Channel identified the appointment of former head coach Jurgen Klinsmann as the beginning of Korea's decline.

It noted that Klinsmann failed to win any of his first five matches in charge, getting off to an unconvincing start. Although results later improved, he drew widespread criticism for not residing in Korea and for failing to regularly attend K League matches.

The report said Klinsmann was dismissed after Korea's semifinal loss to Jordan at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Following an interim stint under Hwang Sun-hong, Hong Myung-bo was appointed as national team head coach in July 2024.

However, the outlet argued that Korea's performances remained unconvincing under Hong despite securing an 11th consecutive World Cup berth.

It pointed in particular to a 5-0 loss to Brazil in October 2025, followed just four days later by Japan's victory over the same opponent, describing the contrast as a major blow for Korea given the fierce rivalry between the two countries.

The Japanese outlet also criticized Korea's performance at the 2026 World Cup.

It noted that many Korean media outlets had described the team's group as favorable before the tournament, but the team ultimately finished third in the group and was eliminated, arguing that such complacency contributed to the disappointing outcome.

The report also noted that the squad was met with loud boos from fans upon returning home. It added that President Lee Jae Myung sharply criticized both head coach Hong and the Korea Football Association (KFA), while the government launched a special audit into the KFA in the aftermath.

Concluding its assessment, Football Channel wrote, "Korean football is currently facing a very serious overall crisis," adding, "This is not a simple problem that can be solved merely by replacing the head coach."

Controversy surrounding Korean football has continued even after the World Cup exit.

The National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee has decided to hold a hearing on July 22 regarding the KFA and has summoned former national team head coach Hong as a witness.

In a recent statement, Hong said, "As head coach, I bear full responsibility for the World Cup result," adding that he would attend the hearing, explain the facts truthfully before the public, and answer any questions without hesitation.

Meanwhile, captain Son Heung-min of LAFC and forward Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who had initially been listed as reference witnesses, were ultimately removed from the witness list following the controversy.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







