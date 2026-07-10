The Navy held an opening ceremony for an annual national sailing competition in the central city of Boryeong on Friday, officials said.

The competition, co-hosted with the Korea Sailing Federation, kicked off Thursday for a five-day run at a beach in the city, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Navy.

This year, over 200 athletes signed up to participate in five programs, which included kiteboarding, windsurfing and dinghy, it added.

Launched in 1996, the competition is one of Korea's three major yacht competitions. The event also serves as a trial to select members of the national sailing team.