K-pop supergroup BTS will hold a large-scale fan event in New York to celebrate its world tour stop in a neighboring city later this month, its agency BigHit Music said Friday.

The event, titled "BTS The City Arirang New York," will run from July 24 (local time) through Aug. 3, alongside the group's "Arirang" world tour concerts scheduled for Aug. 1-2 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

As part of the program, Grand Central Terminal, one of New York's busiest and most historic landmarks with an average daily foot traffic of around 750,000, will be transformed with visuals themed around BTS' fifth full-length album, "Arirang." Red posters reflecting the album's key color will be installed throughout the terminal, according to the agency.

Vanderbilt Hall, located inside the terminal, will host an "ARMY Madang," where stage outfits worn by the group during its 2019 Wembley Stadium concerts in London will be displayed. Additional fan-focused events and interactive programs are also planned. "ARMY" is the name of the K-pop septet's devoted fandom.

"The City" project is a large-scale cultural program that extends the BTS' concert experience across host cities through themed installations and events. It debuted during the group's "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour in Las Vegas in 2022 and has since been held in major cities, including Seoul, Busan, Las Vegas and London.