Amid Norway's unexpected breakout success in the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, all eyes are on Erling Haaland, who has become the viral poster child of his national team.

While Haaland was already famous for his status as one of the best strikers in the world, the World Cup has brought widespread focus on the footballer’s striking features and imposing 1.95-meter frame that make him instantly recognizable on and off the field, even to first-time football fans.

Of particular note is Haaland’s long blond hair, which he ties into a slicked-back bun during his games. This iconic hairstyle is helped along by KKNEKKI, a brand that has its roots in Korea.

KKNEKKI, meaning yarn in Gyeongsang dialect, was created in Korea in 1987, incorporating Korea’s traditional artisan spirit into its production. It was later bought by the family-owned Norwegian group Bon Dep.

The hair ties are made from woven polyester fabric and tied off with a plastic bead. The soft weave provides a comfortable and snag-free tie, especially for fragile and easily-damaged hair. There are over 700 colors to choose from, including palettes inspired by the flags of World Cup participants such as Portugal, England, and, of course, Norway.

Haaland has been a longtime fan of the brand, even investing in the company to become a minority shareholder. Recently, KKNEKKI released a limited-edition hair tie collection in collaboration with Haaland, inspired by the colors the Norwegian striker wears on the pitch, which have since sold out.

On the pitch, Haaland scored two goals against Brazil during their round of 16 match, securing the Norwegian national team’s place in the last eight of the FIFA Men's World Cup for the first time and briefly tying with Messi and Mbappe for the most number of goals scored in this year's tournament.

The 25-year-old footballer is set to play in Norway’s upcoming quarterfinals game against England in Miami on Saturday at 5 p.m. (local time).

Kim Young-moo is a Korea Times intern.



















