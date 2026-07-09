Apologetic ex-nat'l football coach Hong vows to attend parliamentary hearing

Former Korean men's national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo announced Thursday he will attend an upcoming parliamentary hearing over the country's early exit from the FIFA World Cup, saying he will not shun responsibility for the team's disappointing performance.

Hong issued a statement through his namesake scholarship foundation, HMB Foundation, hours after the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee adopted a plan to hold the hearing on the Korea Football Association (KFA) on July 22.

The hearing will take place during a plenary session, with Hong named as one of 13 witnesses to be called in, along with former KFA President Chung Mong-gyu and some senior KFA officials.

Hong, who resigned from his post on June 28, the day after the Taegeuk Warriors were eliminated from the group stage, apologized for letting down so many fans and said he would humbly accept any criticism that comes his way.

"If we have a parliamentary hearing, then it will be an opportunity to offer explanations about the results of the World Cup to the people. And I, as head coach of the team, have to be the one to be there," Hong said. "The responsibility for the outcome lies solely with me as head coach. And I will continue to shoulder that responsibility alone until the end. I will stand in front of the people and state the facts to the best of my knowledge. I will not evade any question."

Hong announced his resignation with the team still in their base camp in Mexico, and he did not take questions from the media after reading from a prepared statement. He was greeted with jeers from angry fans at Incheon International Airport on June 30 and traveled to Los Angeles two days later to be with his family.

Hong said he wanted to take some time to come to grips with Korea's elimination but then chose this moment to break his silence to defend his former players and staff.

"As time went by, things that were far from the truth began spreading like they were facts, and unsubstantiated stories made the rounds," Hong noted. "Players and staff members that sacrificed so much for the national team were caught in the storm, and I had to wonder if staying silent was the right thing to do."

As for speculation that he went to Los Angeles to dodge criticism in Korea, Hong said he made the trip for family reasons.

"At the time, there were concerns about the safety of my family, and I had to protect them as the patriarch," Hong said. "I absolutely did not do this to avoid my responsibility as head coach."