KBO's top 2 clubs set for clash in final series before break

The two best clubs in the Korean baseball standings will square off in their final series before the annual midseason break this week, with the top spot up for grabs.

The LG Twins, in first place with a record of 51-31-0 (wins-losses-ties), will visit second-place Samsung Lions (49-31-2) at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu from Tuesday to Thursday.

This is their final three-game set before the All-Star break, which will go on from Friday to July 15. The season will resume July 16.

The Twins, the defending Korean Series champions who also won the 2023 title, have been in first place every day since May 30. However, they are now in danger of falling to second place, as the Lions have moved within one game on the heels of their four-game winning streak.

So far this season, these two rivals have split their season series, 4-4-0.

The Lions have been swinging a hot bat over their past 10 games, leading the Korea Baseball Organization with 8.9 runs per game and a .314 batting average during this stretch.

The Twins, on the other hand, have been scrambling to get by with multiple bullpen days lately, as their rotation has been decimated by injuries.

The KT Wiz, who once put pressure on the Twins from second place, have fallen off the pace lately. Now in third place at 45-35-1, with only three wins in their past 10 games, the Wiz are closer to fourth place than they are to second place.

They will close out the first half with three games at home against last-place Kiwoom Heroes (29-55-1).

The Kia Tigers (44-37-2) are threatening to overtake the Wiz for third place, as they sit 1 1/2 games back. The Tigers' last series before the break will be against the Lotte Giants (36-44-2) on the road in the southeastern city of Busan.

The Hanwha Eagles (39-39-2) and the NC Dinos (38-41-1), separated by only 1 1/2 games in a battle for sixth place, will meet at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in the central city of Daejeon.

The SSG Landers, who have lost nine straight games to drop to ninth place in the standings at 30-50-3, will visit fifth-ranked Doosan Bears (42-40-2) at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. The Landers lost 13 straight games earlier this year and are now trying to avoid another double-digit losing skid.