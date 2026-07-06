Chung Mong-gyu resigned as head of the national football federation on Monday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Chung submitted his formal resignation letter earlier in the day after presiding over his final meeting with senior executives at Korea Football Park in Cheonan, some 90 kilometers south of Seoul.

Chung had been at the helm since January 2013.

On May 29, Chung announced he would step down as KFA president following the end of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Although the tournament will end on July 20 in Korean time, Chung chose to leave his post two weeks ahead in the aftermath of the national team's earlier-than-expected elimination from the group stage.

Korea, coached by Hong Myung-bo, finished third in Group A with three points from a win and two losses and could not squeeze into the last 16 as one of the eight best third-place teams. Hong resigned immediately after his team's fate was sealed.

Chung had been under fire for what many critics claimed was an opaque process in hiring Hong in July 2024. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism conducted a wide-ranging probe into the KFA's operations that year and concluded that Chung and other senior KFA officials must be disciplined over a series of irregularities.

The KFA has been locked in a legal battle with the ministry, which plans to launch yet another audit into the football body in light of the World Cup exit.

Per KFA regulations, one of the organization's four vice presidents will take over as interim president before the election.

If the outgoing president had more than a year left in his term, then his or her replacement must be elected within 60 days. Chung had nearly three years remaining in his fourth term as KFA chief.

KFA presidents have been voted on by members of the electoral college, made up of heads of regional football associations, CEOs of K League clubs, players, coaches and referees. Last year's election had 183 out of 192 eligible voters taking part.

However, Chae Hwi-young, the minister of culture, sports and tourism, recently said he was aware of concerns about the way the KFA has been electing presidents and added, "If they understand the desperate wishes of the people feeling dejected (by the World Cup performance), then the KFA will not be able to maintain its election process."

Regarding the election process, the KFA is required to follow rules set by the nation's top sports body, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC). To that end, the KSOC is scheduled to amend its rules on elections for its member associations at a general meeting on July 16.

A KSOC official said the meeting will explore the possibility of extending the 60-day window following the incumbent leader's resignation and adopting a direct election system.

In a statement released by the KFA, Chung thanked football fans for their support and apologized for the moments when he disappointed them.

"While shouldering a major responsibility as head of the KFA, I have pursued nothing but development and glory for Korean football," Chung said. "There were moments when I lived up to expectations and moments when I only left you deeply disappointed. All the success is thanks to our players and fans, and all the mistakes are my responsibilities."

Chung said he will remain a passionate fan of football and added, "I am convinced that Korean football will overcome so much adversity and reach great heights once again, as it has always done."