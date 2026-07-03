Japan national team coach Hajime Moriyasu has defended former Korea coach Hong Myung-bo, saying he does not believe Hong deserves to be remembered as the country's worst national team manager despite Korea's disappointing group-stage exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday after returning to Japan with his squad, Moriyasu was asked by a Korean reporter for his assessment of the Korean national team.

"I don't know the situation in Korea well enough, so there's only so much I can say," Moriyasu said. "But Hong and I have stayed in touch as rivals and friends. I don't think he should be regarded as the worst coach in Korean football history. He fought tirelessly for Korean football."

Moriyasu added that Hong had done everything he could under the circumstances.

"He gave it his best. Evaluations are always based on results, but that doesn't mean everything he has done up to this point was wrong," he said with a smile. "I hope the Korean media will also report on the positive aspects."

Hong resigned after Korea failed to advance beyond the group stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, drawing widespread criticism at home.

Hong leaves for US, 2 days after coming back from World Cup

Two days after returning to Korea from the World Cup, Hong departed for the United States.

According to MBC, Hong left through Incheon International Airport for California, where he is expected to stay in Los Angeles for a period of rest.

Before boarding his flight, Hong told reporters, "There are things I want to say, and at some point they will come out."

He dismissed speculation that internal conflict within the squad contributed to Korea's failure to reach the knockout stage.

"There was no division within the team," Hong said.

He also denied allegations that Jens Castrop, who plays for Borussia Mönchengladbach, had violated team discipline. Asked whether he would return to Korea to attend a parliamentary hearing reportedly being discussed by lawmakers, Hong declined to give a timetable. "I don't know when I'll be coming back," he said.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.