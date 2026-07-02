With the end of the first half in the Korean baseball season around the corner, clubs have decided to give their ailing pitchers extra rest starting this week.

The LG Twins, tops in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with a record of 50-30-0 (wins-losses-ties), will keep left-hander Song Seung-ki on the injured list for an additional two weeks. Manager Youm Kyoung-youb said Thursday that Song, who had been expected to return from back spasms next Tuesday, will instead take the mound after the July 10-15 All-Star break.

Song led all rookies last year with 11 wins and a 3.50 ERA. He was also selected for the Korean national team at the World Baseball Classic, and posted an excellent 1.42 ERA across his first five starts of this season.

Things took a sudden turn for the worse for Song in May, though. He endured a stretch in which he allowed 18 earned runs in just 16 2/3 innings, as his ERA jumped to 4.71.

Song tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings on May 30 but then was roughed up for six runs on nine hits, including two home runs, in two innings on June 7. He hit the sidelines the next day, with his record at 3-1 with a 5.11 ERA.

Elsewhere in the KBO, the Kiwoom Heroes have decided to give their Dominican starter Raul Alcantara a breather due to a minor elbow issue.

Manager Seol Jong-jin said Thursday that Alcantara complained of some right elbow discomfort following his start on Wednesday and was later diagnosed with inflammation. Seol added since Alcantara will not be able to make another start before the All-Star break, he decided to remove the right-hander from the active roster and called up outfielder Im Ji-yeol from the minors to fill the spot.

Alcantara has been one of few bright spots for last-place Heroes, having gone 7-6 with a 3.32 ERA. He leads the KBO with 103 innings pitched and has the third-most strikeouts with 96.

An elbow problem cost Samsung Lions rookie right-hander Jang Chan-hee his first All-Star Game this week.

The Lions said Wednesday that Jang, 18, is dealing with inflammation in his pitching arm. Though the condition is not considered serious, the team decided to give the teenager some rest before bringing him back following the All-Star break.

Jang, a third-round selection at last year's draft, has made eight starts and 10 relief appearances and has posted a 4-4 record with a 4.58 ERA.

He was chosen as an All-Star reserve on Monday but will now have to be replaced.



