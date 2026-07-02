The Doosan Bears announced Thursday they have signed a temporary injury fill-in Wes Benjamin to a full contract and acquired a new infielder Yunior Severino.

Benjamin agreed to a $450,000 deal that will keep him in the Bears' rotation for the remainder of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season.

Benjamin first joined the Bears in early April on a six-week contract as a replacement for injured starter Chris Flexen. Benjamin then earned another six-week deal in late May, as Flexen remained out with shoulder problems.

The Bears then cut ties with Flexen on Monday, two days before Benjamin's second six-week contract was set to expire. Then on the last day of his deal, Benjamin struck out a season-high 10 batters while giving up one unearned run in six innings against the Lotte Giants.

Benjamin has pitched to a 2.66 ERA since making his season debut on April 21, the third-best mark in the KBO during that period. For the season, the American left-hander owns the second-best ERA on the Bears, who lead the KBO with a 3.97 ERA.

Benjamin previously pitched for another KBO club, the KT Wiz, from 2022 to 2024.

In another move Thursday, the Bears signed Severino at $200,000 as their new foreign hitter, after releasing outfielder Daz Cameron on Monday.

Severino, a 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic, is a career minor leaguer who has also spent time in the Dominican Winter League and the Mexican League.

In 54 games in Mexico this season, Severino batted .340/.402/.529 with five home runs and 44 RBIs.

The Bears said the switch-hitting Severino will provide power from both sides of the plate and should be able to add a much-needed punch to their lineup.

Severino has played multiple positions throughout his career, including first base, second base and third base. When the Bears released Cameron, they explained that they wanted young, homegrown outfielders to get more playing time and they were pursuing a new foreign player who could play corner infield positions.

While their pitching staff has put up strong numbers, the Bears have struggled offensively this season, ranking near the bottom in runs, home runs, batting average with runners in scoring position, and on-base plus slugging.