Dinos sign new infielder Crim

The NC Dinos announced their signing of new infielder Blaine Crim on Wednesday.

The Dinos said Crim agreed to a deal worth $275,000 for the rest of the 2026 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season. The 29-year-old American, who can make another $50,000 in incentives, is scheduled to join the Dinos on Thursday.

Crim, who bats and throws right, has appeared in 20 major league games, all of them coming during the 2025 season for the Texas Rangers and the Colorado Rockies. He batted .200 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in those games.

Crim was drafted by the Rangers in 2019 before the Rockies selected him off waivers in August 2025. After the Rockies released him, the Rangers picked him off waivers in May this year.

Crim has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A and batted .265 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs in 57 games there.

Crim, who has primarily played first base but has also appeared at third base and both corner outfield positions, launched at least 20 home runs in every minor league season from 2021 to 2025.

The Dinos said Crim combines power and plate discipline, adding that his contact ability and low strikeout rate will suit him well in the KBO.

Crim is taking over from Matt Davidson, who was released by the Dinos last week after hitting eight homers and driving in 40 runs in 63 games. Davidson, who led the KBO with 46 home runs in 2024, signed with another KBO team, Kiwoom Heroes, on Monday.