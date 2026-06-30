Korea national football team captain Son Heung-min apologized on social media early Tuesday following the team's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup and vowed to bounce back.

"I do not know where to start. I cannot ignore it, nor do I want to hide from reality," the Los Angeles Football Club forward wrote.

He sincerely apologized to the public, while noting that his apology could not capture the disappointment and hurt of Korean fans, acknowledging the emotional toll the tournament took on those who cheered on the team. Calling the exit a shattered "childhood dream," he said he was devastated.

"Even now, it is not easy to accept this reality," Son said.

"I will give everything to bring you joy again. I have not forgotten the promise I made to the fans," he added. "As long as the fans still need me, I will give everything to prepare well again."

Son, meanwhile, urged fans to support the players instead of criticizing them.

Son entered the tournament with three goals and one assist across his three previous World Cup appearances. He was tied for the most World Cup goals by a Korean player with Ahn Jung-hwan and Park Ji-sung at three each, and tied for the most combined goals and assists with Choi Soon-ho, who recorded one goal and three assists. A single goal or assist in this tournament would have given him the outright lead in both categories.

However, amid mounting questions over head coach Hong Myung-bo's decision to bench him, Son failed to record a goal or assist in his fourth World Cup for the first time in his career.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.