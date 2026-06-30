Lee Kang-in on verge of Spain return with Atletico Madrid switch

Korean men's national football team member Lee Kang-in is reportedly in the final stages of completing a transfer to Atletico Madrid, with personal terms already agreed and only the remaining details between the Spanish club and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left to be finalized.

If the move is completed, Lee would become the first Asian player for Atletico Madrid.

Spanish daily Marca reported Saturday that Atletico is wrapping up negotiations for its first signings ahead of the new season. The club is pursuing Alejandro Grimaldo and Lee as key additions to its squad.

According to the report, Atletico is expected to announce Grimaldo's signing within days, before turning its full attention to finalizing Lee's transfer.

Lee's transfer fee is expected to be around 35 million euros ($41 million), with additional performance-related bonuses potentially increasing the overall package.

Combined with Grimaldo's reported 20 million euro fee, Atletico would invest roughly 55 million euros in its first two summer signings.

Sports writer Fabrizio Romano also reported that negotiations have made significant progress. Writing on social media Saturday, Romano said Atletico had advanced talks with PSG over Lee's transfer after already reaching an agreement with the player's representatives several days earlier. PSG is reportedly planning to sign Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche as Lee's replacement.

Discussions over a five-year contract between Lee and Atletico are also said to be progressing smoothly. Once the remaining transfer fee and contract details are finalized, Lee is expected to sign a deal that would keep him at the club through 2031.

Atletico sees Lee as an ideal addition following Antoine Griezmann's departure, seeking a versatile attacker capable of operating across the frontline as well as in midfield.

Marca described Lee as not a direct replacement for Griezmann but an essential piece in Atletico's rebuilding process.

Lee is capable of cutting inside from the right wing with his left foot, dictating the attacking tempo from central areas through his passing and ball control and playing as either an attacking midfielder or second striker when needed.

While replacing Griezmann's goal-scoring output and influence would be a difficult task for any single player, Lee is regarded as possessing the creativity and tactical flexibility Atletico values.

The report added that the strong working relationship between Atletico and both Bayer Leverkusen and PSG has helped accelerate negotiations.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo and the club's executives reportedly enjoy positive ties with Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, helping facilitate talks for both Grimaldo and Lee. The club hopes to complete both signings before the official start of the new season on July 1.

After winning the UEFA Champions League with PSG, Lee now appears set for a new challenge with one of Spain's traditional football powers.

Alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona, Atletico Madrid is widely regarded as one of Spain's biggest clubs. Under longtime coach Diego Simeone, the club has consistently remained among Europe's elite through its disciplined defense, relentless pressing and quick transitions.

Although Japan's Takefusa Kubo and Hiroki Abe were previously affiliated with Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, neither made a competitive appearance for the clubs' senior teams, spending most of their time with the reserve sides.

Unlike those cases, Lee is expected to join Atletico as a first team player and compete immediately for a regular role as part of the club's revamped attack.

Having already established himself in La Liga with Valencia and Mallorca before winning Europe's top club competition with PSG, the 24-year-old now appears poised for another major step in his career.

While Lee has been focused on Korea's World Cup campaign, negotiations over his club future have reportedly moved quickly behind the scenes.

An official announcement from Atletico Madrid is expected soon.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.