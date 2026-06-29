Fresh off winning her first LPGA major title, Ryu Hae-ran has cracked the top 10 in the women's golf rankings for the first time since last summer.

Ryu jumped five spots to reach No. 7 in the latest rankings released Tuesday.

Ryu won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, on Sunday (local time), holding off fellow South Korean player Yoon Ina by two strokes at 13-under 275. It was Ryu's first LPGA major victory and her fourth title on the tour overall.

Ryu had last been inside the top 10 on Aug. 11, 2025. The 25-year-old has previously ranked as high as fifth.

Ryu is one of three South Korean players in the top 10. Kim Hyo-joo stayed at No. 3 and Kim Sei-young remained at No. 10.

Yoon soared 22 spots to reach her career-high No. 17. The LPGA sophomore began the year at No. 67.