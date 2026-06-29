The 2026 World Cup is over for South Korea and the inquest into what happened in Mexico is well underway. Starting now is the discussion about what should happen next. As mentioned previously, there is a lot of anger and emotion at the moment and that can help promote the desire for change. But when actually thinking about what should happen, cool heads are needed. It is going to be a long journey but the first steps have to be taken and I am not talking just about finding a new coach.

There are short, medium and long-term changes that need to be done. In the short-term, there has to be a collective breath taken and a calm discussion. Talking to coaches who are on the outside watching Korea, they all remark about how much pressure is put on the coach and the players.

A question to ask all stakeholders — the fans, the media, the politicians, the players, the public and private sector — is, are people prepared to tolerate relative failure if the necessary progress is being made?

For example, the Asian Cup kicks off in January. It’s just six months away, and will be in Saudi Arabia. If the rebuilding process has started and plans are being put in place, can an early exit from continental competition be accepted in a calm and rational manner?

When it comes to the next World Cup in 2030, would it be terrible if Korea does not qualify if the team is looking towards long-term development? It is not an easy question .The answer in many countries would be ‘yes’ but if it actually happens, then the noise, the debate and the criticism can be fierce.

Korea is rightly proud of appearing at every tournament since 1986, only Brazil, Argentina, Germany and Spain have longer streaks. But the team bounces from World Cup to World Cup, and success is judged on whether the team gets out of the group (at least in the old 32-team format when getting to the Round of 16, as happened in 2010 and 2022, was celebrated).

The journey of the team starts after each World Cup and ends after the next week. There is then usually a new coach, a new way of playing and a new style with little continuity. So there is a reset every four years.

While the expansion of the World Cup from 32 teams in 2022 to 48 teams in 2026 has doubled Asia’s representation to an unprecedented nine at this tournament which is a welcome development. It is great for some of the smaller nations but also means that Korea doesn't have to be that great to qualify (a stronger Asia would be beneficial too and demand higher standards).

It would take a change of attitude from everyone but if there is to be a real change, there needs to be a new identity, a new philosophy and a new way of doing things -- a destination to work towards. Every national team, at all age levels, should play in a similar way, the Korean way.

There has to be a debate as to what this should be and then there should be communication and education that involves everyone going together on a journey and an understanding that there will be bumps in the road.

Another first step is for the millions who are now angry about the national team, to take more of an interest in soccer outside of major tournaments. If there was the same interest in the K-League then the situation would automatically be much healthier in all kinds of aspects –financial, exposure and excitement and more besides.

As it is, the domestic game is also in need of serious reform, but more of that later.







