Light-hitting shortstop Park Chan-ho crushed a big home run as part of a four-RBI night, while sophomore starter Choi Min-seok continued his breakout season with a second straight scoreless outing, as the Doosan Bears blanked the Lotte Giants 5-0 in Korean baseball Tuesday.

The Bears improved to 39-38-2 (wins-losses-ties) for this Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season, and they are 7-3-0 against the Giants in 2026. The Giants fell to 33-42-2 after winning two straight games over the weekend.

The Bears scored the first run in the bottom of the second. Kim Min-suk led off with a double off starter Park Se-woong and advanced to third on a groundout, before Park Chan-ho cashed him in with a single.

The game then turned into a pitching duel between Park Se-woong and Choi.

Park settled down after allowing the first run and held the Bears to just two singles over the next three frames.

Choi kept putting zeroes on the board despite giving up a fair share of hits. The right-hander allowed three singles in the top fifth but still kept the Giants off the board, with Jeon Min-jae getting thrown out trying to steal second after his leadoff hit.

After Choi pitched around a one-out single in the top sixth, the Bears broke the game wide open with a four-spot in the bottom half of that inning, as Park Chan-ho came up clutch.

With runners at the corners with two consecutive hits, Kim Min-suk lined a single up the middle to make it a 2-0 game for the Bears. Two batters later, Park Chan-ho won a six-pitch battle against Park Se-woong by launching a towering three-run home run to left field.

The blast, which put the Bears up 5-0, also knocked Park Se-woong out of the game.

The Giants made things a little more interesting in the top eighth, loading the bases with a single, a walk and an error by third baseman An Jae-seok.

But setup man Kim Taek-yeon dug deep and struck out Yoon Dong-hee before getting Go Seung-min to hit an inning-ending groundout.

Park Chan-ho batted 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs. In 79 games this year, Park has four home runs, one shy of his career high. He had five homers in 134 games in both 2024 and 2025 while playing for the Kia Tigers.

Pitching two days shy of his 20th birthday, Choi tossed six shutout innings and scattered seven hits, while striking out five. For the first time this season, Choi did not walk a batter.

Choi is now 8-2 with a 2.39 ERA, the second-best mark in the KBO behind only Adam Oller of the Kia Tiers (2.36).

Choi went a perfect 4-0 in June with a sparkling 1.04 ERA. He struck out 28 batters in 32 innings this month, while walking only six.