Ryu Hae-ran has captured her maiden LPGA major title.

The 25-year-old Korean won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship by two strokes over her countrywoman Yoon Ina at 13-under 275, after shooting a final round of two-under 70 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, on Sunday (local time). Ryu took home $1.95 million in prize money.

Ryu had a one-shot lead through 54 holes at 11-under. This was the third time in her career that Ryu had at least a share of the lead entering the final round of a major and the first time she successfully closed out the deal.

On the two such previous occasions, at the 2024 and 2025 Chevron Championship, Ryu finished fifth and tied for sixth, respectively.

After the first round, Ryu was 10 strokes back of the leader, fellow Korean Yoon Ina. Ryu is the first LPGA player to rally from 10 or more shots back after the opening round to win a major title.

Ryu, 25, is the first Korean to win an LPGA major since Amy Yang won this tournament two years ago.

Ryu, the 2023 LPGA Rookie of the Year, now has four career wins — one in each of her first four LPGA seasons. She joined Lee Mi-hyang and Kim Hyo-joo as three Korean players to win on the tour in 2026.