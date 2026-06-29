Despite Korea's disappointing early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, midfielder Lee Kang-in, 25, has earned international recognition for his performance.

Spanish sports daily Marca unveiled its Group Stage Best XI on Saturday after the conclusion of the tournament's opening round. Based on its proprietary power rankings, the newspaper selected both a Best XI (Gold Team) and a reserve XI (Silver Team) in a 3-4-3 formation.

Lee, who played every minute of Korea's three group-stage matches, received a power ranking score of 23.96 to secure a spot as an attacking midfielder in the Best XI. He was the only Asian player selected and the only player from a nation that failed to advance to the Round of 32.

Explaining Lee's inclusion, Marca said, "Many people may not have expected this," noting that the midfielder, who has recently been linked with a move to Atlético Madrid, recorded the second-highest power ranking among all midfielders.

The newspaper added that Lee's only disappointment was that he would have no further opportunity to improve his ranking, as Korea failed to finish among the best third-placed teams and was eliminated in the group stage.

Lee was selected alongside some of the world's biggest football stars.

The forward line featured Lionel Messi of Argentina, Harry Kane of England and Kylian Mbappé of France, all of whom impressed with their goal-scoring form during the group stage.

Joining Lee in midfield were Rodri and Pedri of Spain, along with Granit Xhaka of Switzerland. The three-man defense consisted of Gabriel Magalhães of Brazil, Aymeric Laporte of Spain and Jan Paul van Hecke of the Netherlands.

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobier completed the Group Stage Best XI.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.