Criticism of the Korea Football Association (KFA) and its president Chung Mong-gyu over a long-controversial coaching appointment process is mounting after Korea's failure to reach the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 34th-place finish out of 48 nations — the worst in the country's World Cup history — has put a spotlight on years of mismanagement at the KFA, from a pattern of opaque hiring decisions to procedural breakdowns that sidelined its own committee for national team development.

Klinsmann debacle

In 2023, the KFA appointed Jurgen Klinsmann, a former Germany striker and German national team manager, as head coach of the Korean men's national football team. However, he quickly drew criticism for spending only 67 days in Korea during his first six months while passing much of his time at his home in the United States.

Klinsmann was dismissed the following year after a semifinal exit at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and persistent criticism of his work ethic, with the KFA reportedly paying nearly 7 billion won ($4.5 million) to buy out his contract.

Hong's appointment mired in controversy

After five months under interim coaches, the KFA announced in July 2024 that Hong Myung-bo, then-manager of K League 1's Ulsan HD FC, would take charge as national team head coach.

The appointment, however, was immediately met with accusations that proper procedures had not been followed.

Under KFA statutes, the head coach must be recommended by the National Team Committee, a KFA advisory body, and approved by the board. In May 2024, the committee had ranked Jesse Marsch, former manager of English Premier League club Leeds United, as its top candidate, with Jesus Casas, then-head coach of the Iraqi national team, listed second.

After committee chairperson Chung Hae-sung resigned, Lee Lim-saeng, the KFA's former technical director, assumed full authority granted by KFA president Chung and appointed Hong.

Park Joo-ho, a former national team player who served on the committee, later posted a YouTube video alleging that many members had categorically opposed any foreign coach candidate and that deliberations had been pushed toward appointing Hong, saying he was unaware of the decision until it was announced.

Political scrutiny and fan backlash

As the controversy grew, the National Assembly summoned Chung for questioning twice in 2024, first for a parliamentary inquiry and then an audit, with lawmakers sharply criticizing both appointments as disorganized and unprincipled.

Rep. Bae Hyun-jin of the People Power Party told Chung that rumors had spread of a university alumni cartel behind the appointments, referring to Korea University, which Chung, Hong and several other key KFA officials attended.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism also demanded disciplinary action against Chung over his alleged improper involvement in the appointments, but the KFA refused and took the matter to court. In April, a court ruled against Chung at the first instance.

Fan backlash was visible as well. At Korea's World Cup qualifier against Palestine at Seoul World Cup Stadium in September 2024, Team Korea's official supporters unfurled a banner reading “The Dark Age of Korean Football” and chanted “Chung Mong-gyu, out!”

The mounting pressure led Chung to announce in May that he would step down after the 2026 World Cup, ending a 13-year tenure as KFA president, despite having time remaining on his term through early 2029. Hong stepped down Sunday, taking responsibility for the team's group stage exit.

Korea also fell to 32nd in the FIFA men's world rankings on Monday, its lowest since December 2021.