Korea loses to South Africa to finish 3rd in World Cup group; knockout status in limbo

GUADALUPE, Mexico — Korea finished third in their group at the FIFA World Cup following a 1-0 loss to South Africa in northeastern Mexico on Wednesday, sending their status for the knockout round into limbo.

Thapelo Maseko scored for South Africa in the 63rd minute and South Korea failed to respond at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, as they suffered their second defeat in Group A.

South Korea, world No. 25, finished third with three points from a win and two losses. The Taegeuk Warriors earlier defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 but fell to Mexico 1-0.

Mexico clinched the top spot in Group A with that victory, and South Korea needed a win or a draw against 60th-ranked South Africa to join Mexico in the round of 32 as the Group A runner-up.

However, South Africa leapfrogged South Korea to second place, while Mexico beat Czechia 3-0 to finish a perfect run through the group stage.

With this year's tournament featuring 48 nations, up from the previous 32, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups earn automatic spots in the knockouts, along with the eight best third-place teams.

With Groups A, B and C having completed their play, South Korea are fourth among third-place teams. The group stage will conclude Saturday with teams in Groups J, K and L in action across the United States. The goal difference is the first tiebreaker, followed by goals scored.