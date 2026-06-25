South Korea lost 1-0 to South Africa in Mexico, Wednesday (local time), and will now have to wait and see if it progresses to the Round of 32.

After another poor display in Group A, if the team does end up going home, it is not likely to be missed by many at the World Cup.

Needing just a point to finish second, Korea was unable to do so and now has to depend on other results to see if it can progress as one of the best third place teams. It should never have come to this.

Coach Hong Myung-bo should thank Mexico as it could have been a lot worse. The host was already certain of top spot but still managed to defeat the Czech Republic. Had the Europeans won then Korea would be in last place in its group.

Thapelo Maseko scored for South Africa — ranked 61, 38 places below Korea — just after the hour to send the team into the knockout stages for the first time.

Korea just didn't have the imagination to come out ahead against a weaker opponent. More and more that 2-1 win over the Czechs in the opening game looks like it was because of the weakness of the European team than anything else.

Against the South Africans, Son Heung-min started on the bench after two poor displays. It was a big call by the coach but not a crazy one given what happened earlier with the 33-year-old looking ineffectual in attack. It didn't work and the captain came on at the start of the second half but was unable to make a difference. Jens Castrop also came off the bench and while the German born star was busy, he could not turn around a sloppy display.

It was another disappointing performance from all involved but coach Hong has questions to answer. The big one is why he persists with a three-man defense even though it seems quite clear that it does not suit the players he has. Even in that opening game win, the Czechs, who have been really poor, caused problems.

Korea will probably progress to the next stage as one of the best third place teams but that is a disappointment in what is a weak group.

It means that the team will probably face one of the stronger teams in the next round. To be honest at this stage, it is hard to see Korea beating anyone.

There is always a chance in football, but few back home will believe that after another poor performance.

Korea may squeeze into the next round but it is fair to say that the arrival home is not far away. And it is likely that Hong will not be around much longer either as the former playing legend does not seem to have what it takes as a coach to thrive on the international stage.