GUADALUPE, Mexico — Korea and South Africa were goalless in the first half of their crucial Group A showdown at the FIFA World Cup in northeastern Mexico on Wednesday.

Korea were in control early before South Africa pushed back, though neither side found the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe.

Captain Son Heung-min was not in the starting lineup for Korea, with Oh Hyeon-gyu taking over as the striker. Lee Kang-in and Hwang Hee-chan were the attacking midfielders, with Hwang replacing Lee Jae-sung from the two previous matches.

Center back Kim Min-jae wore the skipper's armband, and he nearly put Korea on the board less than two minutes into the contest. Lee delivered a fine cross toward Kim, whose fierce header was blocked on the line by defender Aubrey Modiba.

Lee threatened to score on eight minutes, with his left-footed effort from inside the penalty area sailing just right of the target.

Korea breathed a sigh of relief when defender Lee Gi-hyuk blocked a shot by Thapelo Maseko in what could have been an open look on a rapid counterattack in the 19th minute.

South Africa began asserting themselves into the match from that point on, while Koreans became sloppier with the ball in their own zone.

A Korean turnover nearly led to a South African goal at the half-hour mark, with goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu bailing out his teammates.

Thalente Mbatha fired a left-footed shot from the edge of the box that Kim kept out leaping to his right. The ball spilled back out to Evidence Makgopa, but Kim denied the forward on the ensuing attempt.

Maseko got on another quick break for South Africa, capitalizing on the scrambling Korean defense in the 39th minute, but his left-footed shot from outside the penalty area sailed high.

Korea entered this match in second place in Group A, following a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic and a 1-0 loss to Mexico. South Africa were in fourth after a 2-0 loss to Mexico and a 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Mexico have already clinched the top spot. Korea will finish second and progress to the round of 32 with a win or a draw. Korea may also sneak into the knockouts as one of the eight best third-place teams even if they lose, as long as Czechia do not beat Mexico.

South Africa, on the other hand, must come away with a win or a draw while also getting some help from the Mexico-Czechia match in Mexico City in order to advance.



