my timesThe Korea Times
  1. Sports

Korea loses to South Africa, finishing 3rd in Group A

Listen
By Kwak Yeon-soo
  • Published KST
  • Updated KST
South Africa's Thapelo Maseko scores a goal past Korea's Kim Seung-gyu during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Korea and South Africa in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday (local time). Reuters-Yonhap

South Africa's Thapelo Maseko scores a goal past Korea's Kim Seung-gyu during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Korea and South Africa in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday (local time). Reuters-Yonhap

Korea fell to South Africa 1-0 on Wednesday (local time) for its second loss in Group A at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Thapelo Maseko scored the lone goal in the 63rd minute for South Africa.