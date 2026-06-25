Korea loses to South Africa, finishing 3rd in Group A
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By Kwak Yeon-soo
Published KST
Updated KST
South Africa's Thapelo Maseko scores a goal past Korea's Kim Seung-gyu during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Korea and South Africa in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday (local time). Reuters-Yonhap
Korea fell to South Africa 1-0 on Wednesday (local time) for its second loss in Group A at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Thapelo Maseko scored the lone goal in the 63rd minute for South Africa.