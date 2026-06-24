'I'm not special': new Twins reliever wants to blend in with rest of bullpen

Yacksel Rios has only been pitching for the LG Twins for two weeks, but manager Youm Kyoung-youb believes the Puerto Rican hurler is already the most lethal bullpen weapon in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

Other than a hiccup last week, Rios has been virtually untouchable while taking care of high-leverage situations for the league's best team. And after recording four holds in his first five outings, Rios earned his first KBO save Wednesday night against the Samsung Lions — just hours after Youm declared that Rios was the "No. 1 reliever" in the KBO.

As appreciative as Rios was of the skipper's praise, the hard-throwing righty just wants to blend in with the rest of the boys.

"I am glad our manager had that kind of trust in me," Rios said after locking down a 2-0 win at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. "I'm trying to be another guy in the bullpen because it's not only about me. We have nine innings to cover. We are all good and I'm not special. I'm just part of the team."

But Rios has been quite special for the Twins, who improved to 47-26-0 (wins-losses-ties) Wednesday. He recorded his first hold in his KBO debut on June 10 with a scoreless inning, and tossed two shutout frames three days later for another hold.

Rios got his "Welcome to the KBO" game on June 17 against the Kia Tigers, when he only recorded one out and surrendered a two-run home run to Na Sung-bum for his first loss.

But he came back two days later to throw two shutout innings against the Doosan Bears for his third hold. Rios then struck out two in one inning against the Lions on Tuesday.

With closer Son Ju-young not available Wednesday after throwing a season-high 37 pitches the previous night, Rios took the ball in the top ninth with the Twins up by two and the heart of the Lions order coming up.

Rios struck out the first two batters, including cleanup Lewin Diaz, who had hit a three-run double off Rios on Tuesday — though all the runs charged to the pitcher that Rios replaced, Kim Jin-sung.

"I tried not to," Rios said with a smile when asked if he had his earlier encounter with Diaz on his mind. "I'm a liar if I'm saying no."

Rios gave up a single to Choi Hyoung-woo but struck out the dangerous Kim Young-woong swinging on a curveball in the dirt.

But Rios throws his curveball less than 3 percent of the time. His bread-and-butter is his blazing four-seam fastball.

He is averaging 157.5 kilometers per hour (kph) with the pitch, making him the fastest-throwing pitcher in the KBO without the minimum innings threshold.

And his first-pitch fastball to Kim was clocked at 161.7 kph, the fastest pitch on record since the KBO began collecting data with Trackman last year.

"I'm not trying to throw the hardest that I can. I just try to get people out," Rios said. "I'm still learning about the KBO. They have good hitters who make adjustments real quick to my fastball. They've all been catching up and I've been getting hurt early in the count with my fastball. So I need to have a better plan."

Youm has such trust in Rios that the right-hander has pitched everywhere from sixth inning to ninth inning.

Asked if there is a particular role or inning he would prefer, Rios said succinctly, "My role is helping the team."

Rios had not pitched on back-to-back days until this week, and he said he will be ready to go three days in a row.

"If I have to, then I have to," he said. "If that will help my team to win and I feel great, yeah, sure."



