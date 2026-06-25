Could Son Heung-min play until 40?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be remembered as the tournament of seasoned veterans. Players who in previous generations would likely have retired to become coaches or television pundits are still competing on football's biggest stage. The tournament highlights how advances in sports science, coupled with meticulous self-care, have fundamentally changed the limits of athletic longevity.

Players in their 40s have become a striking presence throughout this World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, scored twice against Uzbekistan in Portugal's Group K match Tuesday (local time), becoming the first player ever to score in six consecutive World Cups. Luka Modrić, 41, remains the heart of Croatia's midfield, while Edin Džeko, 40, continues to lead Bosnia and Herzegovina's attack.

Among goalkeepers, Craig Gordon, 44, of Scotland, Manuel Neuer, 40, of Germany, Vozinha, 40, of Cape Verde, and Guillermo Ochoa, 41, of Mexico are all still competing at the highest level. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, 39, has added another milestone by becoming the Men's World Cup's all-time leading scorer.

Sports science extends careers

U.S. sports broadcaster ESPN attributes the success of these veteran players to advances in sports science, nutrition and recovery programs, predicting that future World Cups could feature even more players competing well into their 40s.

Antonio Pintus, a fitness coach for Real Madrid who has worked closely with Modrić, said the Croatian's longevity stems from his disciplined approach to training, nutrition and recovery, as well as his constant drive to improve.

Still, age-related physical decline cannot be completely avoided.

According to research by Luis Branquinho, an adjunct professor at the Polytechnic Institute of Portalegre in Portugal, football players typically reach their physical peak at around 25.7 years for sprint speed, 24.8 years for endurance and 26 years for explosive power, after which those abilities gradually decline.

"Even Ronaldo has inevitably lost some of the pace and agility he possessed in his younger years," Branquinho noted. "But decades of disciplined conditioning have allowed him to compensate through exceptional physical balance and body control."

From Hwang Sun-hong to Son Heung-min

The trend toward longer careers is evident in Korean soccer as well.

At the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea-Japan tournament, Hwang Sun-hong was 34 and Hong Myung-bo was 33. Both retired from international football after the tournament. At the time, players in their mid-30s were widely considered to have reached the twilight of their careers.

Today, the picture looks very different.

Son, 34, has shown no sign of rushing into retirement, either, declaring he will ultimately make the call about when to move on.

Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, 36, has also demonstrated reliable form during this World Cup, suggesting that another appearance four years from now is not beyond reach if he maintains his fitness.

Eun Seung-pyo, director of Korea Orthopedic Clinic and a former medical committee member of the Korea Football Association, said today's players benefit from a far more scientific approach to injury prevention.

"In the past, many star players shortened their careers by playing through injuries and receiving inadequate treatment," he said. "Now, athletes undergo scientific analysis of their physical data from a young age, allowing for individualized training and injury management."

He added, "Going forward, how effectively teams utilize player data will become a decisive factor in the competitiveness of both national teams and professional clubs."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.