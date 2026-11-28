Editor’s note This is the second in a series marking the 15th anniversary of The Korea Times’ Global Korea Award, formerly known as the Multicultural Youth Award. Through conversations with past recipients, the series reflects on how a generation of young people who grew up between cultures has come of age and what their lives say about a changing Korea.

Lee Seung-jin won the Model High School Student award at the second Korea Multicultural Youth Award — now known as the Global Korea Award — in 2013. Three years later, he told The Korea Times his dream was to become an Air Force pilot.

A decade on, the 29-year-old is living that dream. As a captain with the 19th Fighter Wing, Lee leads a flight of four F-16 fighter jets and helps defend Korea’s airspace every day.

“I take pride in every mission because this is a job that not just anyone can do or is trusted with, and because I longed to be in this position,” Lee said in an interview with The Korea Times.

Born to a Korean father and a Japanese mother, Lee grew up navigating two cultures — and it was that dual heritage that planted the seed of his ambition.

“Flying to see my maternal grandparents in Japan was always thrilling, so I grew even more interested in airplanes. The hope of one day flying my parents to their hometown in a plane I pilot also motivated me,” he said.

His hometown of Gangneung, Gangwon Province, is also home to an Air Force fighter wing, helping feed his interest and make his dream more concrete. Whenever he was worn out from studying or finished with exams, he went to a beach to watch fighter jets approach from over the East Sea as they came in for a landing at the base.

Earning a red scarf

Becoming a pilot was not easy. The volume of material required for study was immense. During training, those who failed to reach the required skill level within a set number of flights were washed out. Every flight came with the anxiety that a poor performance could cost him his spot.

Throughout it all, his parents’ encouragement and his own dream kept him from giving up. “Because my parents always supported my dream, I threw myself even harder into my flight studies and got through it by imagining the day I would wear the red scarf as a pilot.” A red scarf is awarded to Korean Air Force pilots upon completing flight training and is one of the most recognizable symbols of their service.

Ironically, some of the most difficult parts of growing up between two cultures made him a better pilot — both during training and after. As a child, he often bore the brunt of tensions between Korea and Japan over issues such as the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule and Dokdo, the Korean islets also claimed by Japan.

“Small jokes and misunderstandings often turned into conflicts and I myself got hurt by a joke back in school. I learned to read the other person’s intent and explain my position before things escalated. That helped me maintain good relationships with classmates, and I developed leadership skills by serving as a class officer several times,” he said.

Those qualities carried over into flight training, where fellow student pilots chose him as class leader. He went on to mediate disputes among trainees and build the kind of trust that fighter pilots — who operate in tightly knit units — depend on.

“Fighter pilots are a small group, so my past experiences greatly helped me build trusting relationships with colleagues,” Lee said, adding that understanding and respecting differences fosters closer bonds.

Multicultural background as asset

On his path to becoming a pilot, winning at the Global Korea Awards helped him build confidence in his approach to life and his values.

“I’m proud that 15 years ago, my younger self imagined who I’d be today and worked toward it,” he said. “The Global Korea Awards also motivated me to set a better example as a youth from a multicultural family. Because there were people who viewed my efforts positively, I pushed myself harder after the award to become a fighter pilot.”

His message to young people from multicultural families is simple: A multicultural background is never an obstacle to achieving one’s dream but can even be a strength.

“Your multicultural background is nothing to be ashamed of or to hide. If you strive to be a role model, I believe it will positively influence both you and how society sees multicultural youth,” Lee said.

He is equally clear about what comes next. “As a Global Korea Awards winner and a soldier defending Korea, I will never lose my passion and will work hard to protect our airspace.”