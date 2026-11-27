The number of suicide deaths fell 16.3 percent from a year earlier to 1,014 in September, while the figure for the first nine months of the year dropped 11.7 percent on-year to 9,591, data from the Office for Government Policy Coordination showed Friday.

Of September's total, men accounted for 69 percent, or 701 deaths, while women accounted for 31 percent, or 313 deaths.

Across all regions, the total number of suicide deaths through September dropped from the same period last year, except for the central administrative city of Sejong, which saw a 27.3 percent increase in such deaths from a year ago, the data showed.

The southern island of Jeju saw the biggest drop of 24.6 percent in suicide deaths this year, followed by the central city of Daejeon at 21.4 percent, and the southeastern cities of Ulsan and Daegu at 20.9 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively.

Such sharp declines follow a series of anti-suicide measures by the Lee Jae Myung administration.

Suicide prevention is part of Lee's broader goal of building what he has called an administration dedicated to saving lives.

South Korea has been at the top among the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in terms of suicide rates since 2003, except for 2017, when the country was in second place following Lithuania's accession to the organization.

The suicide rate refers to the number of suicide deaths per 100,000 people a year.



