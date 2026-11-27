Suicide deaths fall 16.3 percent in September
Summary
Suicide deaths in South Korea fell 16.3 percent to 1,014 in September, according to data from the Office for Government Policy Coordination released Friday. The total for the first nine months declined 11.7 percent to 9,591. Deaths fell across regions except Sejong, where they rose 27.3 percent. The article says the declines followed anti-suicide measures by the Lee Jae Myung administration.
Key Facts
- Men accounted for 701 of September’s deaths, or 69 percent, while women accounted for 313, or 31 percent.
- Jeju recorded the largest year-to-date decline in suicide deaths at 24.6 percent, followed by Daejeon at 21.4 percent, Ulsan at 20.9 percent and Daegu at 16.4 percent.
- South Korea has ranked first among OECD member countries in suicide rates since 2003, except in 2017, when it ranked second after Lithuania joined the organization.
- The suicide rate is the number of suicide deaths per 100,000 people in a year.
The number of suicide deaths fell 16.3 percent from a year earlier to 1,014 in September, while the figure for the first nine months of the year dropped 11.7 percent on-year to 9,591, data from the Office for Government Policy Coordination showed Friday.
Of September's total, men accounted for 69 percent, or 701 deaths, while women accounted for 31 percent, or 313 deaths.
Across all regions, the total number of suicide deaths through September dropped from the same period last year, except for the central administrative city of Sejong, which saw a 27.3 percent increase in such deaths from a year ago, the data showed.
The southern island of Jeju saw the biggest drop of 24.6 percent in suicide deaths this year, followed by the central city of Daejeon at 21.4 percent, and the southeastern cities of Ulsan and Daegu at 20.9 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively.
Such sharp declines follow a series of anti-suicide measures by the Lee Jae Myung administration.
Suicide prevention is part of Lee's broader goal of building what he has called an administration dedicated to saving lives.
South Korea has been at the top among the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in terms of suicide rates since 2003, except for 2017, when the country was in second place following Lithuania's accession to the organization.
The suicide rate refers to the number of suicide deaths per 100,000 people a year.
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