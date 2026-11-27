Seoul is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle a potentially deadly hazard on its bridges, developing a new inspection system that can detect concrete at risk of breaking loose without requiring workers to climb beneath structures.

The Seoul Facilities Corporation said Thursday it had jointly developed an AI-powered diagnostic device with a private company to identify the risk of concrete spalling, in which pieces of concrete detach and fall from bridge structures. The technology was recently recognized as an outstanding case in the Ministry of the Interior and Safety's collection of successful public sector AI and advanced technology projects.

Until now, inspections of bridge decks have largely relied on workers riding elevated inspection vehicles and striking concrete surfaces with hammers, then judging the condition of the structure by listening to the resulting sounds. The approach has created several challenges, including lane closures, traffic congestion, inspection costs, safety risks associated with working at height and inconsistent assessments depending on workers' experience.

The newly developed system aims to eliminate many of those problems. Dubbed an elevated impact diagnostic device, it allows inspectors to strike the underside of bridge decks from the ground without using elevated work platforms. An AI algorithm developed specifically for the equipment analyzes the sounds produced by the impacts and calculates the likelihood of concrete deterioration, providing a more objective assessment than traditional manual inspections.

The technology was developed through a private sector innovation competition launched by the corporation in 2024. The initiative identified 10 component technologies from six companies, which were subsequently tested on sample structures and actual bridges before the corporation selected a system for joint development.

Field tests at two bridges demonstrated promising results. Of 107 measurement points examined, 106 — approximately 99 percent — produced results consistent with damaged areas identified through conventional detailed safety inspections.

Beyond improving inspection accuracy, the system could reduce the risk of falls among maintenance workers and minimize traffic disruption caused by road closures. It would also allow inspection teams to concentrate their resources on sections flagged as potentially hazardous.

The corporation plans to make the equipment lighter before gradually introducing it across the bridges under its management. It also intends to expand collaboration with private companies through its Road Infrastructure Alliance, a technology partnership focused on managing aging infrastructure, while exploring wider applications of drones and AI.

“This development is significant because it addresses a longstanding challenge at inspection sites through innovative technology,” said Han Young-guk, chairman of the Seoul Facilities Corporation. He added that the organization would continue incorporating AI and other advanced technologies into safety inspections to further strengthen bridge management.

The initiative reflects a broader push by Seoul to use emerging technologies to improve everyday public safety, particularly as aging infrastructure creates growing maintenance demands.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.