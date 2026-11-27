Korea plans to tighten visa screening and workplace inspections for foreign entertainers to prevent human trafficking, including sexual exploitation and forced labor.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family convened an interagency policy coordination meeting on human trafficking prevention on Friday, focusing on strengthening protections for foreign nationals entering the country on E-6-2 entertainment visas.

The visa allows foreign nationals to work as singers, musicians and other performers at hotels and entertainment establishments.

However, some have been subjected to sexual exploitation and forced labor after entering the country under the pretext of pursuing entertainment careers.

The ministry discussed ways to strengthen information sharing among relevant agencies during the performance approval and visa screening processes to identify potential trafficking risks before foreign entertainers enter Korea.

Discussions also focused on tightening oversight of entertainment agencies and workplaces through joint inspections and stronger follow-up measures against violations.

Other proposals include providing foreign entertainers with multilingual information about their rights and ensuring suspected victims are promptly connected with protection and support services.

The government is expected to hold further interagency discussions to flesh out the proposed measures and work out details of their implementation.

Foreign nationals make up nearly 80 percent of Korea's officially identified victims of human trafficking, according to the ministry.

Of the 98 victims identified between 2023 and September this year, 78 were foreign nationals. The annual number of confirmed victims climbed from three in 2023 to 12 in 2024 and 42 in 2025, with 41 identified in the first nine months of this year alone.

Labor exploitation was the most prevalent form of abuse, accounting for 65 victims, followed by forced prostitution or sexual exploitation involving 29 victims. Four others suffered both forms of exploitation.

In one case, a Filipino woman in her 20s who arrived in Korea in October 2024 to work as a singer was instead forced to serve customers at an entertainment establishment and engage in prostitution without receiving proper wages. The government recognized her as a trafficking victim in April.

The government also reviewed progress on broader anti-trafficking measures introduced in March.

Further measures under consideration include strengthening joint workplace inspections and follow-up action against violations, providing foreign entertainers with multilingual information about their rights and promptly connecting suspected victims with protection and support services.

In addition, the Ministry of Justice has introduced procedures to expedite residency-related assistance for foreign victims, while the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has made insurance covering illness and injury mandatory for foreign seasonal workers.

"Close cooperation among relevant ministries is crucial to identifying human trafficking victims early and ensuring they receive effective protection and support," Gender Equality and Family Minister Won Min-kyong said.