A Seoul district court on Friday sentenced a former senior aide to former President Yoon Suk Yeol to a suspended prison term over irregularities in the 2022 relocation of the presidential residence.

The Seoul Central District Court handed down a two-year prison sentence, suspended for three years, for former presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki after finding him guilty of abusing his power in connection with the case.

It also sentenced former presidential secretary for administrative affairs Yoon Jae-soon and former presidential secretary for general affairs Kim Oh-jin to one-year prison terms, both suspended for two years.

The officials were indicted on charges of illegally diverting 2.09 billion won ($1.56 million) from the interior ministry's budget to pay an interior design company for the renovation of the presidential residence following its relocation from Cheong Wa Dae to the central Seoul district of Yongsan.

The court found all three guilty of abusing their power by instructing officials to divert the budget, noting they were at least aware that it would be illegal to use the ministry's budget for a presidential office project.

The court, however, acquitted former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, who had also been indicted in the case, noting that his involvement was not proven.

The presidential residence's move took place as part of Yoon's campaign pledge to relocate the presidential office. Incumbent President Lee Jae Myung has since moved the office back to Cheong Wa Dae. Officials have said the president and his wife are expected to move their official residence back to Cheong Wa Dae before the year's end.



