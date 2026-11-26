A sticker that helps police use artificial intelligence (AI) to document injuries in suspected abuse cases won the top prize at a national invention contest for public servants, the Ministry of Intellectual Property said Thursday.

Other winning designs included a chair that screens for drugs concealed on the body without a hands-on search and floating beacons that guide people off tidal flats as the tide comes in.

The ministry announced the winners of the 2026 Public Safety Invention Challenge at an awards ceremony at the National Assembly. It co-hosted the ceremony with the Korea Customs Service, the Korean National Police Agency, the National Fire Agency, the Korea Forest Service, the Korea Coast Guard and Reps. Jang Chul-min and Jeon Eun-su.

Now in its ninth year, the contest invites employees from the five agencies to develop inventions that address safety problems they encounter on the job. Judges selected 30 winners from 868 entries based on originality, potential for use in the field and commercial potential.

Seo Hae-won, a lieutenant at Ulsan Jungbu Police Station, received the National Assembly Speaker’s Award for a sticker that helps investigators measure bruises and other injuries consistently in photographs.

The same bruise can appear larger or smaller depending on the camera angle and distance. Investigators place Seo’s sticker next to the injury before taking a photo. An AI system then uses the scale on the sticker to measure and record the injury’s size.

The tool is intended for use in domestic violence and child or elder abuse cases, where investigators may need to document injuries on people who have difficulty describing what happened to them.

Park Hee-young of Incheon Airport Customs was one of three inventors to receive gold awards from the minister of the interior and safety.

Park developed the “chair of truth,” which uses pressure and temperature readings to screen for drugs concealed on the body when a person sits down. The device is designed to detect packages hidden along the contours of the body and reduce the need for hands-on searches.

Park Du-cheol of the Gangwon Fire Service Academy designed a rescue disc that is easier to throw than a conventional life ring. The disc is attached to a line that unspools like a tape measure. If the disc reaches someone in the water, rescuers can pull the person to safety. If it misses, they can reel it in for another throw.

Kim Tae-gi of the Korea Coast Guard in Taean, South Chungcheong Province, designed floating beacons that use light and sound to guide people back to shore as the tide rises. The beacons float along the edges of deep channels, which can fill before the surrounding flats are submerged, cutting off routes back to land. The beacons can also send distress signals.

Song Se-min of the Korea Forest Service received a gold award from the minister of intellectual property for developing a system that automatically shuts off a chainsaw when it gets too close to the operator’s workwear. A reader mounted on the saw detects radio-frequency identification tags attached to the clothing and stops the saw when it comes within a set distance of the tags.

The ministry said patent applications for the winning designs had been filed following consultations with experts. The ministry and participating agencies plan to help the inventors secure patents and transfer the technology to private companies.



