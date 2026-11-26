Police on Thursday filed for an arrest warrant for the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam accused of cheating on the test using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Earlier this month, the man, surnamed Han, admitted to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI to score top marks on the exam, sparking public outcry and concerns over cheating in national exams.

Police sought Han's warrant on charges that include obstruction of official duties.

The move reportedly reflected the magnitude of the incident involving a state exam and concerns over the suspect possibly fleeing or destroying evidence.

Han, who scored a near-perfect score in the first round of the exam, made the admission after facing scrutiny over what many saw as unrealistically high scores.