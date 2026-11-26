Lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea have proposed bills to stop people from secretly filming others with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart glasses, amid growing concern that wearable cameras are making illegal filming harder to detect.

Rep. Lee Ju-hee and 18 DPK colleagues have submitted an amendment to the Information and Communications Network Act to require makers and importers of wearable cameras to include a recording indicator that people nearby can easily recognize. It is one of two bills in what the lawmaker calls the “Smart Glasses Illegal Filming Prevention Act,” introduced earlier this week. The other bill would also require individuals who film others with such devices to signal that they are recording.

Existing rules cover only the stage when footage is distributed, according to the lawmakers. Moreover, the Personal Information Protection Act's requirements apply only to operators who film for business purposes; they don’t apply when individuals wear a device and film for private reasons. The lawmakers add that no provisions regulate the manufacturing or design of such devices.

“As wearable devices that make it hard for people nearby to tell whether they are filming spread rapidly, privacy violations such as illegal filming and cheating on exams are becoming a reality. Also, even when manufacturers equip devices with a recording indicator feature, items and programs designed to cover or disable it are in circulation, failing to ensure even that measure’s effectiveness,” the lawmakers said.

Under the amendment, makers and importers of wearable video-recording devices would be required to equip them with a recording indicator and take technical measures to keep it from being disabled later. The bill also would prohibit making, importing and selling items or programs created to disable the indicator. Sellers would also have to inform buyers of relevant details.

Violators would be subject to administrative fines under the Act's existing fine provisions, which cap penalties at 30 million won ($22,300) for manufacturers, importers and sellers of anti-indicator tools, and 10 million won for sellers who fail to inform buyers.

“People should know right away that they are being filmed, and be able to say no if they do not want to be,” Lee said. “We will put standards in place that protect privacy from the filming stage, so that no one finds footage of themselves taken with smart glasses online after the fact.”

This comes as the spread of AI smart devices, particularly glasses, is raising privacy concerns that people can be filmed without knowing it. Major makers such as Meta already fit their smart glasses with a light that shows when they are recording. Some lower-priced products reportedly lack the feature, or make it hard to tell from outside whether the camera is on.

Samsung Electronics, which is expected to release its own smart glasses on Dec. 10, says its design already includes an indicator. A company official said the glasses have an LED on one side that blinks while the camera records. The camera also does not work when the glasses are not being worn.

“Even before this became an issue in Korea, AI glasses had already sparked controversy in New York State ... So we gave a lot of thought to such concerns,” the official told The Korea Times on Thursday.