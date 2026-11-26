The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that a provision of the Immigration Act imposing a general ban on political activity by foreign residents does not conform to the Constitution, with six of the nine judges agreeing.

To prevent a legal vacuum, however, the court kept the clause in effect until it can be revised, no later than Dec. 31, 2028.

The provision was introduced in 1977. A 2005 amendment added an exception for political activities permitted under other laws, but the general ban stayed in place. Violators can be ordered to halt the activity or leave the country and those without permanent resident status may face deportation.

In 2021, two Mongolian international students planned to request preliminary candidates in the 20th presidential election present policies to address discrimination against foreign nationals living in Korea. They filed a constitutional complaint that July after learning the law barred them from political activity.

The court found that freedom of expression, unlike voting and other political rights, is a constitutional right that applies to both citizens and foreign nationals.

It said restricting political activity to protect national security and the sovereignty of the Korean people is a legitimate legislative goal, but the law failed to define the scope of banned activities.

The court noted that separate laws restrict election campaigning, party membership and political donations by foreign nationals. Other provisions of the Immigration Act can also regulate activities that threaten the country's security or public order, it said.

The court said Germany's approach of generally allowing political activity by foreign nationals while listing prohibited acts in law is another option. It also took into account that the United States and Japan have no separate provision in their immigration laws broadly banning such activity.