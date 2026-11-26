International students who fall short on Korean language requirements could face a complete ban on part-time work, even if when they were enrolled in English-taught programs.

The Ministry of Justice is reviewing the measure, along with plans to shorten post-graduation stays for those with limited Korean proficiency. If implemented, the measures would make Korean language skills a key determinant of international students' ability to work and stay in the country.

The proposed changes come as Korea reassesses its international student policy amid growing concerns that aggressive recruitment by universities — sometimes involving inducement of guaranteeing part-time work — may come at the expense of educational quality.

The number of international students in Korea stood at 307,464 as of April, surpassing the government's 2027 target of 300,000 ahead of schedule. The figure rises to nearly 400,000 when including some 30,000 graduates seeking employment.

Under the latest draft, students who fail to meet Korean language requirements would lose the existing allowance of 10 hours of part-time work per week, while English proficiency would no longer qualify students for employment.

"We see the primary purpose of English-taught programs as earning a degree or pursuing further studies overseas. From that perspective, we see no need for these students to work part-time," Yong Chang-sig, deputy director of the ministry's visa and residence division, said Wednesday at a policy forum organized by the Korean Council for University Education.

The proposal has yet to be finalized, with the ministry considering a grace period of two to three years before implementation.

Korean proficiency could also become a key factor in determining the length of post-graduation stays under the D-10 job-seeking visa, which currently allows eligible graduates to remain in Korea for up to three years.

"We would grant three years to those who can speak Korean and are capable of finding employment, but we would not guarantee three years to students who neither attend classes nor develop Korean language skills," Yong said.

The ministry is also considering easing financial requirements for student visa applicants with stronger Korean language skills while tightening them for those with lower proficiency.

The measures reflect the ministry's growing emphasis on international students in Korea's immigration policy.

"In the past, our policies focused on managing a small number of students who caused problems," Yong said. "Now, we need to consider whom we should attract, how we should attract them and how we can live together with those who remain here."

While the justice ministry is tightening its focus on language proficiency and employment, the Ministry of Education is seeking to hold universities more accountable for the quality of education they provide.

Kim Tae-hun, senior deputy director of the international education planning bureau at the education ministry, cited cases of universities attracting international students by advertising programs that require only one day of classes per week, leaving the remaining days for part-time work.

"We should be telling students about the quality of our education and what kind of future they can build after earning a bachelor's or master's degree," Kim said. "That is what we tell Korean students. Why are we telling international students something different?"

The education ministry plans to unveil its proposed overhaul of the International Education Quality Assurance System between December and January. The system assesses universities' management of international students, with the results affecting visa issuance.

The revised system, set to take effect in 2029, would prioritize academic standards, language proficiency and educational outcomes over numerical targets.

The ministry is also considering linking the system to institutional accreditation and tightening visa screening for students applying to financially troubled universities.

An immigration expert positively viewed the government's policy direction, citing the importance of Korean proficiency in retaining skilled foreign students after graduation.

Kim Beom-su, an immigration attorney and affiliated professor at Hanyang University, said the proposed changes reflect Korea's broader immigration policy shift from temporary migration toward long-term settlement.

"Given this shift, using Korean proficiency as a measure of immigrants' ability to integrate into Korean society is a reasonable approach," Kim said.

He noted that students in English-language programs and STEM fields have little incentive to learn Korean, with even graduates of leading Korean universities struggling to find jobs due to language barriers.

Kim acknowledged that stricter language requirements could hamper STEM recruitment but said linking language skills to job-seeking visas could motivate students to learn Korean.

He also warned of unintended consequences.

"Students who fail to meet the Korean language requirements could instead turn to unauthorized employment, pushing such activities underground," he said.

Students fear cost of tighter rules

International students, meanwhile, concerned that the proposed changes could increase financial burdens and make Korea a less attractive study destination.

Laylo Akmalova, an Uzbek student at Korea University, said the restrictions would particularly affect students without scholarships, suggesting that they instead be given access to jobs that do not require Korean proficiency.

"If it becomes more difficult to work in Korea, some students may decide not to come here in the first place," she said.

Adriana Kamarudin, a Malaysian student at Ewha Womans University, argued that language requirements should vary depending on the nature of the job.

"Some level of Korean is necessary for jobs involving customer service or safety instructions, but banning all part-time work simply because someone fails to meet a certain standard seems too strict," she said.

She added that part-time employment helps students cover tuition and living expenses while providing opportunities to practice Korean.

Geoffrey Chen, a New Zealander studying at Korea University's Korean Language Center, called for greater flexibility and stronger language education rather than employment restrictions.

"Korean proficiency is important, but the level required can vary depending on one's field of study and the type of work," Chen said, urging the government to consider students' diverse skills and potential when determining their post-graduation stays.