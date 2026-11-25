A firefighter killed in the line of duty while battling a factory fire in a city southwest of Seoul last month has been registered as a person of national merit, the veterans ministry said Wednesday.

The decision was finalized upon approval by a review committee of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on Friday and his bereaved family was notified earlier this week, according to the ministry.

Fire Lt. Kim Jin-seok died from severe injuries sustained while battling a blaze that broke out at a metalworking factory in Bucheon, just west of Seoul, on Oct. 16. Six other firefighters were also injured.

Kim's death sparked calls for a review of firefighting protocols amid questions over whether crews should be rushed into containment efforts without properly assessing the scene to minimize on-site risks to personnel.

Local authorities have since launched a probe into the incident to determine whether safety protocols were adequately followed.

The ministry said it expedited Kim's registration under a revised procedure that allows national merit status to be granted before the death is officially recognized to have occurred due to hazardous duty.

The ministry plans to soon present the national merit certificate issued by the president to Kim's family.

"We will never forget the noble sacrifice of late Fire Lt. Kim Jin-seok, who fulfilled his duty to the very end to protect the lives and safety of the public," Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul said in a release.