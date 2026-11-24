As someone who never took the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), I found myself asking a question last week while covering anxiety over cheating with artificial intelligence (AI) — a concern that rocked Korea.

“Is college really that important in Korea?”

My answer is yes. Korean society does push people hard to go to college — and not just any college but a good one.

When I was a high school senior, I decided to travel around the world instead of going to college. After a year of working as a cleaner in Australia to fund the trip, I spent another year touring 24 countries. Over the course of those two years, one of the most common refrains from fellow Koreans I met on the road was, “You have to go to college.”

True to that advice, Koreans go to college at one of the highest rates in the world. According to Ministry of Education data released in September, in 2025 Korea again led Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries in higher education attainment among young adults. It has held the lead for the last 18 years running.

Last year, 58.2 percent of Koreans aged 25 to 64 had completed higher education, far above the OECD average of 42.6 percent. Among those aged 25 to 34, the figure was 71.1 percent, the highest of any member country.

In my early 20s, I didn't really listen when people told me I should still go to college. Now in my early 30s, I would give the same advice to someone younger in a similar situation who plans to live in Korea.

Take the job market, where high school graduates are at a disadvantage on every front: According to the Korea Enterprises Federation, people aged 15 to 29 took an average of 11.3 months to land their first job in 2025. Those with a high school education or less needed 16.5 months, while those with a college degree or higher took about half as long at 8.8 months.

High school and junior college graduates in their third year out of high school earned an average of about 1.67 million won ($1,240) a month, according to a 2025 Korean Educational Development Institute report. By comparison, Ministry of Employment and Labor data show that workers aged 20 to 24 earned an average of about 2.65 million won a month in 2024, roughly 59 percent more.

Of course, high school and college graduates face different job prospects in most countries. But in Korea, the divide goes beyond the numbers to social perceptions.

A 2022 survey commissioned by the Educational Broadcasting System polled 2,798 people in their 20s, including about 550 each in Korea, the United States, Germany, Japan and Denmark.

Asked whether people can be respected in life even if they do poorly in school, 42.3 percent of Korean respondents said no, the highest share among the five countries. That compared with 37.6 percent in Japan, 24.9 percent in Germany, 22.2 percent in the U.S. and 20 percent in Denmark.

The survey also asked what studying up through high school is for. In Korea, the most common answer was getting into a good college, at 60.4 percent. The top answer in the U.S. was discovering one's aptitudes, interests and potential, at 31.5 percent. In Denmark, it was gaining knowledge needed in everyday life, at 31.8 percent.

Among Korean respondents, 21.3 percent said high school was as far as they hoped to go, the lowest share among all the countries and roughly half the 41.3 percent in the U.S. and 40.3 percent in Germany.

In an open-ended question asking what it means to fail in life, many in Korea pointed to falling short in college admissions or job hunting, the researchers said. By contrast, those in Denmark gave answers such as committing a crime.

Numbers aside, I also once saw college not as a place to learn but as a goal to achieve and the very definition of success.

While serving in the military, I decided to go to film school. If I had simply wanted to learn filmmaking, I should have applied to film departments at every college that might accept me. Still, even though a single rejection meant no college at all, I applied two years in a row only to the Korea National University of Arts, one of the country's most coveted arts schools.

That was a gamble I would hardly have taken had I seen college as just an educational institution. Though I shrugged off Korea's exam pressure and skipped the CSAT to travel the world, I treated college as a trophy when my own turn came.

Last week, more than 100 test takers were caught with smart devices on the CSAT despite repeated warnings and measures against AI-enabled cheating from authorities. Now the government will spend a year preparing tougher policies for next year's exam.

But no matter how strong the countermeasures, some will still try to cheat unless Korean society lets go of its deep-rooted belief that you have to go to college — and a good one at that.