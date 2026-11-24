More than half of people in their 30s remained unmarried last year amid a trend toward later marriage, census data showed Tuesday.

A total of 24.36 million people reported having spouses, accounting for 54.7 percent of the country's total population of 44.57 million aged 15 or older last year, according to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The number of people without spouses totaled 13.88 million, or 31.3 percent, little changed from five years earlier.

The data is based on a sample survey conducted as part of the 2025 census.

However, the proportion of people without spouses in their 30s rose to 53.1 percent last year from 42.5 percent in 2020. The figure stood at 13.4 percent in the 2000 census.

Unmarried men in their 30s accounted for 61.1 percent of the total, while the corresponding figure for women was 44.3 percent in 2025.

The ministry said the trend toward delayed marriage continues, while a growing number of people consider marriage unnecessary.

The census data also showed that 57.8 percent of 11.93 million unmarried people aged 19 or older said they intended or planned to get married, with the figure reaching 60.4 percent among men and 54.4 percent among women.

By age group, 69.1 percent of people aged 19-29 expressed positive views toward marriage, while the proportions declined to 64.5 percent and 40.1 percent among those in their 30s and 40s, respectively.

Among people aged 19-49, 35.4 percent said they intended or planned to have children, with the figure reaching 39.8 percent among men and 30.9 percent among women.







