A middle school student has been identified as the suspect behind a fax message claiming an explosive was planted at a store of Shinsegae, a major department store chain, sources said Tuesday.

The message was sent to police Sunday evening, prompting a search of all 13 Shinsegae branches across the nation, as the note had not specified a branch. No explosives were found.

The case was assigned to Seoul's Guro Police Station, but the third-year middle school student was tracked down at his home in Ulsan, some 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Monday through collaboration with the local police, according to the sources.

The student reportedly admitted to sending the message. Police determined no explosives had actually been planted.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past.

In August 2025, an online post claimed an explosive was planted at Shinsegae's main branch in Seoul's Myeongdong district, forcing the evacuation of some 4,000 customers and staff members.

The suspect in that case turned out to be a first-year middle school student living on the southern island of Jeju.