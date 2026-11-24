The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has donated 10,000 coal briquettes to help low-income households in Wonju, Gangwon Province, stay warm this winter, the state-run agency said.

The organization gave the briquettes Monday to the Bapsang Community Briquette Bank, a charity that supplies heating fuel to households in need. About 30 employees from the organization and its subsidiary, KTO Partners, delivered briquettes by hand the same day to homes in the city's Wonin-dong neighborhood.

Coal briquettes, known in Korean as "yeontan," are cylindrical blocks of compressed coal with holes running through them. Gas and oil heating have largely replaced them, but they remain an important source of heat for many elderly and low-income households in older neighborhoods because they are cheap. Volunteers often carry them by hand to homes along narrow alleys and steep hillsides that delivery trucks cannot reach.

The 10,000 briquettes, including those delivered Monday, will be handed out gradually to local residents through the charity, the organization said.

The program aims to ease heating costs for vulnerable residents during the winter. It also allows employees of the agency and its subsidiary to volunteer together in the local community.

The KTO promotes Korea as a travel destination overseas. It moved its headquarters from Seoul to Wonju in 2014 as part of the government's plan to relocate public institutions outside the capital region.

"We hope this briquette donation will be of practical help to our neighbors ahead of the cold winter," the head of the organization's environmental, social and governance management team said.

"The organization and its subsidiary will continue to work together on various social contribution activities that benefit the local community."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.