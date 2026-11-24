Final talks between Seoul Metro labor, management in deadlock ahead of planned strike
Summary
Seoul Metro and its three labor unions ended their final negotiations Tuesday without agreement, one day before workers threatened an indefinite strike starting with the first trains Wednesday. The walkout could disrupt the morning commute if talks fail. The unions are seeking more hiring and an end to planned workforce reductions, while Seoul Metro says restructuring is needed to manage its financial burden and improve operational efficiency. Working-level talks were continuing, according to Union 1 officials.
Key Facts
- Union 1 is seeking to scrap a plan to eliminate 2,212 jobs and hire 1,313 additional on-site safety workers this year.
- The unions are also calling for state funding for public services and a requirement that all field operations be carried out by two-person teams.
- Union 1, Union 2 and Union 3 have 9,100, 2,560 and 2,220 members, respectively.
- The government has set a 3.5 percent guideline for increases in total labor costs at public institutions, and wages are not a major point of contention in the negotiations.
Labor and management at Seoul Metro, which operates subway Lines 1-8 and part of Line 9, remained at odds in their final negotiations Tuesday, a day before unionized workers threatened to launch a strike.
If the negotiations fail, the company's three labor unions plan to launch an indefinite general strike starting with the first trains Wednesday, potentially disrupting the morning commute.
Seoul Metro's three labor unions are demanding a 3.5 percent wage increase, the scrapping of planned workforce reductions and additional hiring.
Seoul Metro and Union 1 began their fourth round of collective bargaining and wage negotiations at 10 a.m., but the talks were quickly adjourned without an agreement.
Union 1 is also demanding that the company scrap a plan to eliminate 2,212 jobs and hire an additional 1,313 on-site safety workers this year to address staffing shortages. Other demands include state funding for public services and a requirement that all field operations be carried out by two-person teams.
Seoul Metro also held separate negotiations with Union 3 at 11 a.m. and Union 2 at 1:30 p.m. Both of these talks, which mark the final round of negotiations before the planned strike, also adjourned quickly without an agreement.
Unionized workers and the management, however, are said to be continuing working-level talks, according to officials from Union 1, the main labor union, raising the possibility negotiations could extend late into the night or even into the early hours of Wednesday.
Union 1, 2 and 3 have 9,100, 2,560 and 2,220 members, respectively.
With the government setting a 3.5 percent guideline for increases in total labor costs at public institutions, wages are not a major point of contention between labor and management.
But labor and management remain far apart on staffing issues. Despite the unions' demands, Seoul Metro maintains that workforce restructuring is necessary to ensure an appropriate staffing level, citing its financial burden and the need to improve operational efficiency.
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