Students across Korea are being urged to pause before hitting "post" as a nationwide anti-cyberbullying campaign expands to tackle artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content, organizers said Monday.

The Sunfull Foundation and YouTube launched the Just a Moment campaign during a joint declaration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on Friday, where they also recognized top contributors and outlined their 2026 initiatives.

The event was co-hosted by the foundation and Rep. Kang Kyung-sook, with support from YouTube.

Now in its third year, the campaign encourages internet users to pause for a few seconds and reconsider before sharing posts or leaving comments.

This year, organizers expanded its digital literacy education beyond combating malicious comments to include helping young people distinguish AI-generated content.

Students in classrooms nationwide watched campaign videos featuring actress Hye-ri and EBS character Pengsoo, joining in the message: “Pause for just a moment before you press the button!”

The foundation also partnered with YouTube on in-person digital literacy education and online comment events involving about 3,000 young people.

At the ceremony, participants signed a joint declaration pledging to prevent cyberbullying, promote supportive online comments and foster a more respectful internet culture.

Sunfull Foundation Chairman Min Byoung-chul said the campaign's message had become increasingly important as technology advanced.

“The faster technology moves, the more important the heart of the person pressing the button becomes,” Min said.

“The promise of the Just a Moment campaign is to pause for just a few seconds and think once more before posting. When the small voices of students echoing through classrooms come together, the culture of the digital world can change,” he said.

Kang said respectful communication online had become an essential skill that education must help young people develop.

YouTube Greater China and Korea Director Brian Suh said the company would continue working with the National Assembly, government, education sector and civil society to create a safer digital environment for future generations.

Google Marketing Director Park Jeung-yun, meanwhile, received the National Assembly vice speaker's award.

YouTube received the culture minister's award, while EBS' Pengsoo received the education minister's award for contributions to campaign planning and educational video production.

Actress Hye-ri and creators Sanae View Industry, Kim Joo-daeng and Kang Dal-dal received Sunfull Foundation chairman's awards for helping promote a culture of positive online comments.

Hye-ri said she would continue spreading the campaign's message of pausing, showing consideration and exercising discernment.

Pengsoo vowed to continue working to build a healthy internet culture based on mutual respect and consideration.

The second session recognized students and educators who promoted positive online communication through videos, AI-generated posters, essays and slogans.

Rep. Song Seog-jun said the movement, which began as a small university classroom assignment in 2007, had continued for nearly two decades and expanded beyond Korea.

Rep. Baek Sun-hee said malicious comments and deepfakes leave lasting scars on children, adding that adults and lawmakers have a responsibility to create a safer digital environment.

The Sunfull Foundation, established to combat malicious online comments and hate speech, said its movement now involves more than 7,000 schools and organizations at home and abroad.

Its website has more than 840,000 members and over 10 million positive comments, according to the foundation.

The Sunfull Movement also received special consultative status from the United Nations Economic and Social Council in July 2017.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.