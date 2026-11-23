The Seoul Metropolitan Library, housed in the former city hall, will be renovated into a multipurpose cultural space by 2029, city officials said Monday.

The renovation project coincides with the 100th anniversary of the building's construction in 1926. A state-designated cultural heritage site, the building was converted into a public library in 2012.

A public design competition will open Tuesday for the renovation of the library's four floors and an overhaul of its third-basement-floor archive, with the five floors spanning 7,556 square meters.

To create a more spacious and open atmosphere, the city plans to relocate part of the library's current book collection from the upper floors to an underground storage area and install lower, more flexible bookshelves. The renovation will also add a kids' lounge for families and an open lecture hall for talks, educational programs and small gatherings.

While the building's exterior and windows will be preserved in accordance with cultural heritage protection rules, the interior will be redesigned so citizens can freely spend time enjoying books and cultural events.

Registration for the competition will run through Jan. 11 via the city's public design platform, "Project Seoul," with design entries accepted from Jan. 22-26. After two rounds of evaluation, the winning design will be announced on Feb. 26.

Following the detailed design phase, construction is scheduled to begin in April 2028 and conclude by June 2029.



